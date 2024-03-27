AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Markets Print 2024-03-27

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Eva            Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Tokyo          Base Oil       Company            23-03-2024
OP-3              M.t.           D/72000 Crude  Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping           26-03-2024
B-2               Sun 9          L/17500        East Wind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            22-03-2024
B-5               Trans          Load           Ocean              22-03-2024
                  Spring         Clinkers       Services
B-6/B-7           Ital           D/L            Green Pak          24-03-2024
                  Unica          Container      Shipping
B-10 B-11         Ince           Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Anadolu        Wheat          Company            19-03-2024
B-11/B-12         Moonbeam       Load Talc      Crystal            23-03-2024
                                 Lumps          Sea Service
B-14/B-13         Avigator       Disc General   SeaHawks           21-03-2024
                                 Cargo          Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Ince           Disc Wheat     North Star         17-03-2024
                  Inebolu        in Bulk        International
B-16/B-17         Sukhoor                       North Star         13-03-2024
                  Alkhaleej II                  International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Al             Load Cement/   Universal          25-03-2024
                  Amal           Rice           Shipping
B-25              Haj            Load           Crystal Sea        18-03-2024
                  Muhammed       Cement         Service
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/          CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm             25-03-2024
Saptl-1            Titus         Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm            25-03-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Titus                                                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ital Unica        26-03-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Es Effort         26-03-2024     D/7000 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Woojin            25-03-2024     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
Elvis                                                        Services Pvt Ltd
Cosco             26-03-2024     D/L Container              CoscoShiping Line
Antwerp                                                           Pak Pvt Ltd
Melpomeni         26-03-2024     D/10300 General                Seahawks Asia
                                  Cargo                        Global Pvt Ltd
Wan               27-03-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Hai 316                                                               Pvt Ltd
Navios            27-03-2024     D/L Container                       Oceansea
Jasmine                                                     Shipping Pvt Ltd.
X-Press           27-03-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Pia               27-03-2024     L/17 Project Cargo             Gulf Maritime
                                                             Services Pak Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm
Attila            27-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hansa
Europe            27-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
CmaCgm
Gemini            27-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nimble         Iron           Universal     Mar. 25th, 2024
                  Nicky          Ore            Shipping
MW-2              Pindos         Cement         Crystal       Mar. 22nd, 2024
                                                Sea Shipp.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Mackenzie      Coal           Ocean         Mar. 24th, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC           Mar. 26th, 2024
                  Spring                        PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Paloma         Gas oil        GAC           Mar. 24th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Belforest      Canola         Ocean         Mar. 24th, 2024
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M             Mar. 23rd, 2024
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              LPG            M                            Mar. 25th, 2024
Shiva                            International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Forshun           Palm oil       Alpine                       Mar. 26th, 2024
MSC               Container      MSC                                     -do-
Mundra VIII                      PAK
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ullswater         LPG            M. International             Mar. 26th, 2024
Shiva             LPG            M. International                        -do-
Mackenzie         Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Solar             Palm           Alpine                       Mar. 26th, 2024
Roma              oil
Port              Coal           East                                    -do-
Imabari                          Wind
Dravin            LPG            M. International                        -do-
Milaha
Ras Laffan        LNG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC
Maeva             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Sky
Runner            Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Epicurus          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Taxidiara         Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Kerala            Fuel oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                          Mar. 26th, 2024
X-Press
Bardsey           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                          Mar. 27th, 2024
X-Press
Mekong            Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

