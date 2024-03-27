Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Eva Disc Eastwind Shipping Tokyo Base Oil Company 23-03-2024 OP-3 M.t. D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping 26-03-2024 B-2 Sun 9 L/17500 East Wind Shipping Ethanol Company 22-03-2024 B-5 Trans Load Ocean 22-03-2024 Spring Clinkers Services B-6/B-7 Ital D/L Green Pak 24-03-2024 Unica Container Shipping B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind Shipping Anadolu Wheat Company 19-03-2024 B-11/B-12 Moonbeam Load Talc Crystal 23-03-2024 Lumps Sea Service B-14/B-13 Avigator Disc General SeaHawks 21-03-2024 Cargo Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024 Inebolu in Bulk International B-16/B-17 Sukhoor North Star 13-03-2024 Alkhaleej II International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Al Load Cement/ Universal 25-03-2024 Amal Rice Shipping B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024 Muhammed Cement Service ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/ CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 25-03-2024 Saptl-1 Titus Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Titus Pakistan Pvt Ltd Ital Unica 26-03-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Es Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Woojin 25-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Elvis Services Pvt Ltd Cosco 26-03-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Line Antwerp Pak Pvt Ltd Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Seahawks Asia Cargo Global Pvt Ltd Wan 27-03-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Hai 316 Pvt Ltd Navios 27-03-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Jasmine Shipping Pvt Ltd. X-Press 27-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Pia 27-03-2024 L/17 Project Cargo Gulf Maritime Services Pak Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm Attila 27-03-2024 Container Ship - Hansa Europe 27-03-2024 Container Ship - CmaCgm Gemini 27-03-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nimble Iron Universal Mar. 25th, 2024 Nicky Ore Shipping MW-2 Pindos Cement Crystal Mar. 22nd, 2024 Sea Shipp. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mackenzie Coal Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC Mar. 26th, 2024 Spring PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Paloma Gas oil GAC Mar. 24th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Belforest Canola Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M Mar. 23rd, 2024 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL LPG M Mar. 25th, 2024 Shiva International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 26th, 2024 MSC Container MSC -do- Mundra VIII PAK ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Ullswater LPG M. International Mar. 26th, 2024 Shiva LPG M. International -do- Mackenzie Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Solar Palm Alpine Mar. 26th, 2024 Roma oil Port Coal East -do- Imabari Wind Dravin LPG M. International -do- Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK -do- Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Epicurus Gas oil Alpine -do- Taxidiara Cement Global Maritime -do- Kerala Fuel oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Sentosa Container GAC Mar. 26th, 2024 X-Press Bardsey Container GAC -do- Marathopolis Container GAC Mar. 27th, 2024 X-Press Mekong Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

