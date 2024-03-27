KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Eva Disc Eastwind Shipping
Tokyo Base Oil Company 23-03-2024
OP-3 M.t. D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping 26-03-2024
B-2 Sun 9 L/17500 East Wind Shipping
Ethanol Company 22-03-2024
B-5 Trans Load Ocean 22-03-2024
Spring Clinkers Services
B-6/B-7 Ital D/L Green Pak 24-03-2024
Unica Container Shipping
B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind Shipping
Anadolu Wheat Company 19-03-2024
B-11/B-12 Moonbeam Load Talc Crystal 23-03-2024
Lumps Sea Service
B-14/B-13 Avigator Disc General SeaHawks 21-03-2024
Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024
Inebolu in Bulk International
B-16/B-17 Sukhoor North Star 13-03-2024
Alkhaleej II International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Al Load Cement/ Universal 25-03-2024
Amal Rice Shipping
B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024
Muhammed Cement Service
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/ CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 25-03-2024
Saptl-1 Titus Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Titus Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ital Unica 26-03-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Es Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Woojin 25-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Elvis Services Pvt Ltd
Cosco 26-03-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Line
Antwerp Pak Pvt Ltd
Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Seahawks Asia
Cargo Global Pvt Ltd
Wan 27-03-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
Hai 316 Pvt Ltd
Navios 27-03-2024 D/L Container Oceansea
Jasmine Shipping Pvt Ltd.
X-Press 27-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Pia 27-03-2024 L/17 Project Cargo Gulf Maritime
Services Pak Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm
Attila 27-03-2024 Container Ship -
Hansa
Europe 27-03-2024 Container Ship -
CmaCgm
Gemini 27-03-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nimble Iron Universal Mar. 25th, 2024
Nicky Ore Shipping
MW-2 Pindos Cement Crystal Mar. 22nd, 2024
Sea Shipp.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Mackenzie Coal Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC Mar. 26th, 2024
Spring PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Paloma Gas oil GAC Mar. 24th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Belforest Canola Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M Mar. 23rd, 2024
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL LPG M Mar. 25th, 2024
Shiva International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 26th, 2024
MSC Container MSC -do-
Mundra VIII PAK
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ullswater LPG M. International Mar. 26th, 2024
Shiva LPG M. International -do-
Mackenzie Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Solar Palm Alpine Mar. 26th, 2024
Roma oil
Port Coal East -do-
Imabari Wind
Dravin LPG M. International -do-
Milaha
Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do-
MSC
Maeva Container MSC PAK -do-
Sky
Runner Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Epicurus Gas oil Alpine -do-
Taxidiara Cement Global Maritime -do-
Kerala Fuel oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC Mar. 26th, 2024
X-Press
Bardsey Container GAC -do-
Marathopolis Container GAC Mar. 27th, 2024
X-Press
Mekong Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
