AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan: police official

  • Bomber rams explosives laden vehicle into convoy of Chinese engineers on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in KPK
Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 03:08pm

PESHAWAR: Five Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, a top police officer said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, told Reuters.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” Gandapur said. Dasu is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past.

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had reached the spot and started relief operations.

The rest of the people in the convoy have been protected, Gandapur said.

Pakistan Khyber pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Army terrorists Dasu Five Chinese nationals killed

Comments

200 characters

Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan: police official

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes against weaker dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

10 Discos seek Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Read more stories