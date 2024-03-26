President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari met on Tuesday and expressed their determination to overcome prevailing challenges, APP reported.

According to a press release from the President's House, they talked about the country's general political and economic circumstances during the discussion.

Discussions about how to provide aid to the masses during the month of Holy Ramazan were also discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier that macroeconomic stability and growth were his government's top priorities.

The remarks came while the PM was addressing the Tax Excellence Awards-2024 ceremony.

On the recently completed second review of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the prime minister said he expects the last tranche of funds would be released next month (April).

“However, we need to ink another IMF programme, while ensuring economic growth and creating job opportunities for the masses.”

The PM believed that despite being under an IMF programme, no one is stopping the country from achieving growth in agriculture and IT and expanding our traditional and non-traditional export base.