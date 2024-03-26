AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

  • Both leaders discuss the country's general political and economic circumstances during the discussion
BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2024 05:46pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari met on Tuesday and expressed their determination to overcome prevailing challenges, APP reported.

According to a press release from the President's House, they talked about the country's general political and economic circumstances during the discussion.

Discussions about how to provide aid to the masses during the month of Holy Ramazan were also discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier that macroeconomic stability and growth were his government's top priorities.

The remarks came while the PM was addressing the Tax Excellence Awards-2024 ceremony.

On the recently completed second review of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the prime minister said he expects the last tranche of funds would be released next month (April).

“However, we need to ink another IMF programme, while ensuring economic growth and creating job opportunities for the masses.”

The PM believed that despite being under an IMF programme, no one is stopping the country from achieving growth in agriculture and IT and expanding our traditional and non-traditional export base.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Economic growth President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters
KU Mar 26, 2024 06:04pm
The only resolve we will see is to whine or come up with excuses on failure or lies and benefit each other and their persons of interest. It's a joke with country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

PM Shehbaz says macroeconomic stability, growth priority of govt

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In meeting with finance minister, Ambassador Mitsuhiro raises Japanese automakers’ concerns

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bullish trend continues

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories