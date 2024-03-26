AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone Germany to cut 2,000 jobs in revamp

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 05:12pm

FRANKFURT: Vodafone Germany aims to save around 400 million euros ($434.48 million) over the next two years as part of a restructuring that will hit some 2,000 jobs, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a cost-cutting drive announced nearly a year ago which will result in the loss of some 11,000 jobs worldwide.

“Personnel costs will be reduced through savings and the relocation of around 2,000 jobs - also because manual tasks will be performed by increased automation in future,” it said.

A large part of the savings will be come from switching off and updating outdated IT structures, said the company, a unit of British telecoms giant Vodafone.

Vodafone exits Italy in final step in CEO’s growth plan

However, investment in high-growth areas such as the cloud and corporate client business will be strengthened, it said.

The mobile phone group expanded across Europe in the first decade of the century, but has struggled in Spain and Italy and has agreed to sell its Italian operation to Swisscom.

Earlier this month, Vodafone said it would replace its boss in its largest market of Germany, Philippe Rogge, with Vodafone UK’s Ahmed Essam in a new role of Executive Chairman Germany and Chief Executive European Markets.

jobs Vodafone jobs cut

Comments

200 characters

Vodafone Germany to cut 2,000 jobs in revamp

Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

PM Shehbaz says macroeconomic stability, growth priority of govt

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

In meeting with finance minister, Ambassador Mitsuhiro raises Japanese automakers’ concerns

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bullish trend continues

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories