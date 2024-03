KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Tuesday, with hard-currency inflows from commodities exporters and charities supporting the local unit and giving it a slight firming bias, traders said.

Ugandan shilling flat, may weaken on inter bank demand

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,880/3,890 to the US dollar, compared to Monday’s close of 3,885/3,895.