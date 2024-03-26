AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-26

Pleas of SIC, others in relation to reserved seats: LHC asks federal govt to file reply

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred petitions of Suni Ittehad Council (SIC) and others against the denial of reserved seats to SIC in the assemblies.

Earlier, a law officer for the Punjab government told the court that the reply was ready for the signature of the Advocate General of Punjab, who was busy before the Supreme Court.

A law officer representing the federation sought two weeks time to submit the reply.

The court noted that a reasonable time had already been granted in this case.

The court, therefore, directed the federal government to file reply to the petition of the SIC and the connected petitions positively before the next hearing.

The counsel of SIC contended that similar petitions filed before the Sindh and Peshawar high courts were heard by larger benches, therefore, the petitions before the LHC should also be heard by a larger bench.

The court inclining with the counsel referred the petition to the Chief Justice as some questions of public importance in relation to interpretation of the constitutional provisions as well as vires of section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017 involved in the matter.

The petitioner Chairman SIC Sahibzada Hamid Raza contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) misconstrued and misapplied the provisions of Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution as well as Section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017.

He said the entire emphasis of the ECP was on the election schedule and date fixed for submitting the priority list for reserved seats.

The petitioner argued that the SIC was a duly enlisted political party and had been allocated an electoral symbol. Therefore, the petitioner said the SIC was entitled to reserved seats equal to the number of independent candidates who joined it.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to set aside the ECP’s decision and order it to allocate reserved seats to the SIC based on its strength in the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab government SIC Suni Ittehad Council

Comments

200 characters

Pleas of SIC, others in relation to reserved seats: LHC asks federal govt to file reply

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories