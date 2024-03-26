AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
ASO seizes over Rs50m worth of smuggled goods

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized over Rs 50 million smuggled goods during last 48 hours.

According to the officials, the department during separate raids confiscated over Rs. 50 millions of smuggled goods including 39205 kg betel nuts, 655 kg Indian Gutka and 32500 kgs of plastic granule.

They said that a bus used in smuggling and 2 trawlers worth Rs. 30 million were also confiscated and added that the total value of the smuggled goods and seized buses and trawlers is estimated to be Rs 80 million. Apart from this, an attempt to smuggle 12500 kg of sugar worth Rs 2 million to Balochistan was also foiled. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

