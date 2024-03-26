KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 25, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.09 280.73 AED 75.49 76.21
EURO 299.12 301.92 SAR 73.74 74.43
GBP 348.69 351.95 INTERBANK 278.05 278.15
JPY 1.81 1.84
=========================================================================
