AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking

AFP Published 25 Mar, 2024 12:29pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, as investors took profits after the key Nikkei index hit record highs last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.16 percent, or 474.31 points, to end at 40,414.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.26 percent, or 35.58 points, to 2,777.64.

“Profit-taking was dominant in Tokyo after falls of the Dow index, amid widespread caution over the rapid rise (of the Nikkei index),” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 151.24 yen in Asian trade, against 151.40 yen in New York on Friday.

A Japanese finance ministry currency diplomat on Monday hinted at potential intervention in the currency market, referring to the yen’s depreciation after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates but indicated monetary easing conditions would continue.

“Clearly there are speculative actions behind the current cheapness of the yen,” Masato Kanda told reporters.

“We can’t tolerate excessive movement based on speculation, which has a huge negative effect on the national economy,” he said.

“We will take appropriate measures against excessive movement without ruling out any means.”

Automakers were lower, with Toyota falling 1.08 percent to 3,830 yen and Honda plunging 2.21 percent to 1,879 yen.

Nissan dropped 2.12 percent to 629 yen.

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher

After the closing bell, the auto giant announced a new global target of selling one million more vehicles annually in three years’ time.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.59 percent to 47,130 yen while Sony Group tumbled 2.97 percent to 13,050 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Oil, gas stocks drive positive momentum at PSX

Reko Diq project: foolproof security ordered by PM

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Read more stories