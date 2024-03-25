CM orders crackdown on chemical-coated string manufacturing

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered to launch a crackdown agaianst the making, selling and buying of a chemical string. The CM presided over a high-level meeting in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed. IG Police gave a briefing about the law and order situation.

The CM sought a report on the crime situation on a daily basis and directed to submit a report after evaluating performance of the police officers.

Maryam Nawaz ordered to adopt a zero tolerance policy about the chemical string. The CM ordered to undertake immediate action to ensure implementation on the law to stop open display of arms. It was agreed to formulate a foolproof mechanism for the drug peddling during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz directed to frame cases with an irrefutable evidence against the big drug-peddlers adding that the need to formulate a legal mechanism in order to check the online supply of drugs in the educational institutions should be reviewed. CM stated that the permission to establish no-go areas anywhere in Punjab will not be granted.

She expressed her concern over the frequent occurence of kite flying incidents and stated that she felt heartily grieved over witnessing the video of the deceased child due to chemical kite string adding that the lives of the parents of the innocent child got ruined as well.

The CM maintained that a law exists for the eradication of kite flying but even then people are loosing their lives. There is a need to undertake steps on a war footing to ensure implementation on the prohibition of kite flying law.

Mere registering a case is inadequate; the accused must also be punished. The CM directed to undertake a stern action for the reduction in the molestation cases. The accused should be awarded strict punishment in the molestation cases. The unending torture incidents of children, servants and domestic violence are highly deplorable.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, commissioner, deputy commissioner, CCPO and advocate general attended the meeting. Secretary Home, divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, DPOs participated in the meeting via video link.

Meanehile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of a young child due to kite flying in Sargodha. The CM has expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. Maryam Nawaz has expressed her unwavering resolve to undertake stern actions against those are found responsible for the death of an innocent child.

The CM expressed her severe indignation over the kite flying incident in Sargodha and ordered IG Police to undertake a strict action against the concerned police officers. The CM also ordered to take a stern action against the police officials of the concerned area over non-implementation on the orders for the eradication of kite flying.

