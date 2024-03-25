Afghan refugees: UNHCR Commissioner briefed on teaching skills

LAHORE: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Damla Bayuktaskin along with the delegation visited the office of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here on Sunday.

The Association’s Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Riaz Ahmed, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd) and Muhammad Riaz welcomed the delegation. During the meeting, bilateral issues regarding teaching skills to Afghan refugees were discussed.

The UN delegation was also given detailed information regarding the technical activities of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI), production and exports of hand-made carpets. The delegation was also briefed about the details of the establishment of a centre to teach skills to Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked for support, on which the Commissioner assured them of all possible support.

Usman Ashraf told the Head of the delegation that the industry of handmade carpets is a cottage industry spread in different parts of the country, which directly or indirectly provides employment to about one million people. He said that Afghan refugees living in Pakistan are also involved in the handloom carpet industry.