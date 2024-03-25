AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 25, 2024
Opinion

Pakistan’s woes: Saudi Arabia can be a solution

Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

In the Red Sea port city of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, our Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met the de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discussed with him, according to media reports, “a raft of issues”, including expanding defence cooperation and strategic relationship between the two brotherly countries.

But before I say anything more in this regard let me highlight a key fact that strongly characterises the relationship between the two Muslim countries. No doubt, their bilateral relationship has successfully stood the test of time. Pakistan, at this point in time, is facing the twin challenges of economy and security, and the enormity of these challenges is only increasing day by day.

Needless to say, the country’s economy is in turmoil for quite some time for a variety of reasons, including growing political instability, mis-governance and corruption.

Insofar as Pakistan’s security is concerned, the country has been under attacks by militants representing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up its terrorist activities in recent weeks and months. In addition to TTP, different outfits of Baloch insurgents have been carrying out subversive activities in Balochistan: the attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex by them is a case in point. Saudi Arabia, in my view, can help Pakistan overcome both the challenges in an effective manner.

On one hand, it can help propel Pakistan’s beleaguered economy while, on the other, it can exercise its influence on the Afghan rulers, who have been consistently providing safe havens to TTP militants. China, too, can ask Afghanistan to rein in the TTP activists without any further loss of time.

But the Saudi kingdom, in my view, can be more effective and useful in this regard. Saudi-Pakistani strategic relationship will become illusory in the absence of Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan in relation to the latter’s growing security concerns in particular. Last but not least, betrayal by the Afghan Taliban was expected, it is highly disappointing and painful nevertheless.

Saeedullah Bangash (Peshawar)

