Memon replaces Mukhtar as Sindh police chief

NNI Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon, a Grade-21 officer of Police Serve of Pakistan, as Inspector-General of the Police Sindh on Sunday.

According to the details, the Sindh government suggested the centre to once again appoint Ghulam Nabi Memon as the provincial police chief.

Acting on the suggestion of the Sindh government, the federal government replaced incumbent IGP Riffat Mukhtar with Ghulam Nabi Memon who served on the post from June 2022 to August 2023.

The federal government directed Riffat Mukhtar Raja to report to the Establishment Division.

In August 2023, Ghulam Nabi Memon Ghulam Nabi Memon was removed from Sindh inspector general (IG) post and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has also served as Additional IG Karachi, Director Intelligence Bureau Karachi, DIG South, SSP Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Malir, and other major districts.

Ghulam Nabi Memon Sindh police chief

