China to allocate more resources to ensure employment, finance minister says

BEIJING: China will allocate more fiscal resources to ensure employment, among other aspects of people’s livelihoods, Finance Minister Lan Foan said on Sunday.

The country will prioritise support for science and technology innovation and manufacturing development, Lan said in a speech to the China Development Forum.

China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Calling attention to rising complexities and uncertainties of the external environment, he said the Chinese government is still “confident and capable of achieving full-year economic development goals”.