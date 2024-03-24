Max Verstappen retires from Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the Australian Grand Prix after three laps on Sunday with flames leaping out of the rear of his car.

The Dutchman, who started on pole, was overtaken by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and complained he had “lost the car” before smoke began billowing from it.

Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on

He gradually lost pace and returned to pit where crew rushed to extinguish a fire from the right rear side.

It was Verstappen’s first retirement since the race at Albert Park two years ago.