Pakistan Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The nation celebrated Pakistan Day 2024 on Saturday with a renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud was the guest of honour in Saturday’s event while the contingents of China and Azerbaijan also featured in the parade.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and all the services chiefs were present at the occasion. Pakistan witnessed contingents of three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past in a show of military might.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu led the flypast which included the J-10C and F-7PG fighter aircraft.

Different aircraft and helicopters belonging to the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and Army Aviation demonstrated aerobatic feats for the audience present at the Parade Ground while skydivers of airborne units also demonstrated their skills.

President approves remission for prisoners

The parade showcased the local cultures of the four provinces.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayer for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings. Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Dr Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

In Lahore, a simple but graceful change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took charge of the guard duties from Punjab Rangers. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

“Pakistan Day is the day to renew our pledge of allegiance to the mother land,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Pakistan Day. She added, “For the construction of Pakistan, the spirit of Tehreek-e-Pakistan is still needed.”

Chief Minister said,” The nation pays homage to the leaders of Muslim League who passed the Pakistan resolution.” She highlighted,” March 23 is also a day to pay homage to the Azadi movement and martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.”

She said, “Like the resolution of Pakistan, today the resolution of development of Pakistan is the need of the hour.” She added, “Muslim League fought for the creation of Pakistan in 1940s, and now under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the Muslim League is following the resolution of building Pakistan.”

Chief Minister remarked,” Today we all have to pass a resolution against terrorism, corruption, poverty and unemployment.” She added,” Today the government has to pass a resolution to serve people and make them responsible citizens.”

The CM highlighted, “We also have to pass a resolution to keep the environment clean, make Pakistan developed and beautiful.” She added, “The youth must adopt a resolution to work for the stability and development of Pakistan.” Chief Minister said, “I pray to Almighty to grant us the opportunity to follow the footsteps of great founders of Pakistan.” Long live Pakistan!

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his sentiments on Pakistan Day and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the workers of the Muslim League who brought to the fore the resolution in 1940. He also urged the citizens to celebrate the day with zeal and zest keeping in minds the sacrifices and passion for independence of our forefathers. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “Our independence is the result of glorious sacrifices and hard work and the foundation of it was laid on this day in 1940. It is the day of budding spirit and fulfilment of dreams for us. It is never easy to attain freedom but Quaid’s resolve and effort of his companions bore fruit and we got our beloved country. I urge the people of Pakistan to reinvigorate the spirit of 23 March 1940 and work tirelessly for the progress of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024