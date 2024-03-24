AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
JI Karachi chief assails govt for ‘poor law, order’

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

KARACHI: Since January 1, the city has seen over three dozens people died in robbery resistance, which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday blamed on the ruling PPP for its dying writ.

“The grim rise of violence has taken 42 innocent lives in the city since the start of 2024,” he said, censuring the PPP, which rule in the province has entered the straight 16th year, for totally indifferent to the outlaws.

Commenting over a crimes report, he said that the unabated crime trend depicts a strong government’s “patronage” to the outlaws in the city, saying that the police is loosing its authority fast He held the PPP rule responsible for the escalating disorder across the province, saying that the government’s huge claims have proved just ineffectual to stem violence and help it reclaim its authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

