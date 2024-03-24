QFFD delegation calls on minister Cheema

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) led by Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of QFFD, called on Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs, at PM’s House on Saturday.

The minister welcomed the CEO, QFFD, and appreciated the role of Qatar and QFFD in the development of the country and the longstanding relationship between the two countries

He congratulated Al-Kuwari on receiving the Civil Award conferred upon him by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services to Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude to Qatar in galvanizing the international support for the floods 2022 affectees by pledging US$ 25.00 million.

Al-Kuwari congratulated the minister on Pakistan Day and thanked the Pakistan government for conferment of the Civil Award. The minister highlighted the priority of GoP to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the development of mega projects in the water sector.

Al-Kuwari showed his interest in increasing the footprint of QFFD in power generation and housing sectors in Pakistan. Both sides will further enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions.

The minister appreciated the role and support of QFFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time. He assured to further strengthen the relations with QFFD in the future.

Al-Kuwari stated that QFFD remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through climate-resilient infrastructure.