Huetter ousts Gut-Behrami to win World Cup downhill crown

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2024 06:40pm

SAALBACH: Austrian Cornelia Huetter won the final women’s World Cup downhill race of the season at home in Saalbach on Saturday to claim the crystal globe in the discipline.

In front of her home crowd on the very windy slopes of Saalbach, Huetter, 31, pushed Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami off the top of the World Cup downhill rankings.

Huetter finished 0.17sec ahead of Slovenian Ilka Stuhec on the day with Italy’s Nicol Delago third at 0.49sec to seal her first World Cup globe.

Gut-Behrami, 32, finished in 17th place in the race, missing out on a fourth winter globe after winning the overall, super-G and giant slalom.

Gut-Behrami had led by 68 points going into the downhill finale.

But she was almost two seconds off the pace and needed someone to beat Huetter’s time to take the globe.

Huetter finished with 397 points in the downhill standings with Gut-Behrami second on 369, and Italy’s Sofia Goggia third with 350.

