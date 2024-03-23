AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky aide denies Ukraine link to Moscow concert hall attack

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:14pm
This image grab taken from footage obtained by AFP TV shows unidentified gunmen moving towards the doors of the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, late on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
This image grab taken from footage obtained by AFP TV shows unidentified gunmen moving towards the doors of the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, late on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

KYIV: Kyiv said Saturday it rejected Russian claims of a Ukrainian link to an attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people.

Russia’s FSB security service said Saturday it had arrested the gunmen behind the attack while they were trying to flee to Ukraine.

“The versions of Russian special services regarding Ukraine are absolutely untenable and absurd,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia in almost two decades.

Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves at least 40 dead: authorities

The FSB had said the perpetrators had “tried to escape, travelling by car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border … the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side.”

It did not provide further details.

Some Russian lawmakers, as well as former president Dmitry Medvedev, have also evoked a possible Ukrainian connection, without providing evidence.

Russia said Saturday it had arrested 11 people – including four assailants – though Moscow has not responded to Islamic State’s claim of responsibility or said who it believes was behind the attack.

Kyiv’s own intelligence services had on Friday said it was a “planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on Putin’s orders.”

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Moscow concert concert hall

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky aide denies Ukraine link to Moscow concert hall attack

IMF, govt to hold talks on EFF next month: minister

On Pakistan Day, President Zardari urges people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice

Ex-PCB chief and veteran diplomat Shaharyar Khan dies at 89

India extends ban on onion exports indefinitely ahead of general election

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Imad Wasim takes back retirement from international cricket

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

Russia arrests concert hall gunmen as death toll rises to 115

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

PM approves reconstituted CCoP with Dar as its chairman

Read more stories