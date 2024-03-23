AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Revenue courts/tribunals: ‘SHC CJ is the monitoring, inspecting judge’

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Registrar Office has informed that the SHC Chief Justice is the monitoring and inspecting judge of revenue courts/tribunals.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz on February 26, 2024 had written a letter to the SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi for the appointment of monitoring judge in the tax, customs, and other tribunals.

The letter stated in case if it had already been appointed/delegated such a role to someone, kindly circulate your decision to the Bar. “We are optimistic that the said appointment will enhance the judicial process for the dispensation of justice to the taxpayers in a timely, efficient, and transparent manner.”

“You are also aware that these forums are the last fact-finding forums and major tax issues are decided at this stage. We are also of the view that such an appointment will also enhance the trust of taxpayers on the judicial process,” the letter said.

