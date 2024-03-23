AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Zulfi Bokhari’s appeal dismissed

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal dismissed an appeal of Zulfi Bokhari of PTI against rejection of his nomination papers for the senate election.

Earlier, Bokhari’s counsel stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the nomination papers of the petitioner on the ground of being a dual national.

However, he said, the petitioner was a Pakistani citizen only.

He said the petitioner furnished documentary evidence to the ECP about relinquishing dual nationality of the United Kingdom.

The ECP lawyer objected to the maintainability of the appeal and pointed out that the supporting documents should have been attached with the nomination papers.

In response, Bokhari’s counsel argued that the document of renunciation of UK citizenship was attached with the nomination papers.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the ECP decision for being against the facts and law. The court after hearing both the sides dismissed the petition of Zulfi Bokhari.

