Officials urged to speed up work on providing municipal services

LAHORE: Punjab Local Governments Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on providing municipal services in 200 selected villages of 16 tehsils with the support of the World Bank.

“Life standards will improve in the backward areas with the provision of quality facilities,” he said during his visit to the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) here on Friday. On this occasion, PRMSC Chief Executive Officer Asadullah briefed the provincial minister regarding the company's affairs and future schemes.

He welcomed the fact that the provision of rural municipal services has been planned keeping in mind the needs of the expected population till 2048. “In the first phase, clean water, sanitation and other model facilities will be provided in 200 villages of Punjab and I will request Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to expand the scope of this program”, he added.

Rafique, while directing the issuance of contracts for development works through ‘E-tendering’, said that ‘E-tendering’ will not only ensure transparency in the projects but stakeholders will also be facilitated. He said that tube-wells and other machinery will be solarised under the rural development programme. “This process will reduce electricity consumption and utility bills as well”, he noted.

During the briefing, it was informed that the sanitation water will be treated and provided for agriculture purposes under the project. Similarly, the local garbage will be first segregated and then it will be disposed of scientifically.

The Minister directed the PRMSC to set up waste segregation points at the tehsil level and also directed that a survey be conducted in the respective villages to determine the per capita rate of solid waste. Appreciating the merits of the programme, he vowed that villages should not be left behind in the provision of civic facilities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Local Governments Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian chaired a meeting to review the pace of the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive. Special Secretary Local Governments Asia Gul, Director General Shafaat Ali and Secretary Local Governments Board Barakullah besides Chief Officers and Assistant Directors from across Punjab participated through Zoom link.

The Local Governments Secretary expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the local governments on the first day of the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign and directed the local bodies, who did not achieve the desired target, to improve their performance.

He emphasised that there should not be any question of poor performance in the plantation campaign launched. He warned that departmental action would be taken if plantation targets were not achieved. He emphasised that in any case the target of planting 1.5 million trees must be met.

All local bodies should plant saplings as per the daily target and update its details regularly on the dashboard, he directed, adding that local governments have a central role in making the drive successful. “It is also a national and social duty to make the plantation drive successful”, he stressed.

