Span of lifetime disqualification: LHC dismisses petitions against parliament’s decision

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed the petitions against the decision of parliament decreasing the lifetime disqualification period to five years.

The court observed that the petitions were not maintainable.

The court had reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by a citizen Shabbir Ismail and Azhar Siddique. A law officer opposed the petitions and said the petitions were not maintainable. The petitioner Azhar Siddique contended that the parliament had amended the law of disqualification for life by reducing it to five years.

The petitioner contended that the passage of law by the parliament was a violation of Supreme Court rulings. He said the lifetime disqualification was made under Article 62 (F) of the Constitution and the apex court had already elaborated the said article. The petitioner prayed the court to declare the law reducing the disqualification period to five years and null and void.

