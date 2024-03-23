Qureshi: court issues production orders

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, issued production orders for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a PTI’s long march vandalism case.

Civil Judge Muhammad Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case, approved Qureshi’s plea seeking to issue his production orders.

Qureshi’s legal team Sardar Muhammad Masroof and Naeem Haider Panjutha appeared before the court.

PTI founder Imran Khan and others were also nominated in the same case registered at the Karachi Company police station.

At the start of the hearing, Qureshi’s lawyer filed an application seeking to issue a production order for his client.

The court approved Qureshi’s plea and issued his production orders.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 20.

