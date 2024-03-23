Alleged mastermind behind illegal import of betel nuts held

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation–Customs, FBR has arrested the alleged mastermind behind the illegal import of large quantities of betel nuts into Pakistan.

According to an FIR, credible information was received that this Karachi-based company owned by the alleged mastermind was involved in importing betel nuts, a controlled item, by submitting forged laboratory reports to circumvent import restrictions.

An investigation revealed that the company had imported multiple consignments of betel nuts between October 2023 and January 2024, valued at over 100 metric tons. To clear these imports, the company submitted a fake lab report showing a lower level of harmful aflatoxin content, which is restricted under import regulations.

The proprietor of the said company or the mastermind has been arrested in the case. During preliminary questioning, he admitted to being in contact with an Indonesian supplier named Tahir Chaudary for importing betel nuts, broomsticks, and spices. He was also exporting rice as well.

Authorities believed the accused was operating in connivance with the clearing agency, staff of the Department of Plant Protection in Karachi, and other accomplices. The mis-declared imports violated multiple sections of the Customs Act, Import Policy Order, and Import and Export Control Act.

An FIR has been lodged in the case, and a thorough investigation is underway to identify all associates involved in this smuggling racket that put public health at risk.

