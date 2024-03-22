Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a massive crackdown across the country on electricity and gas thieves.

The interior minister after presiding over a meeting tweeted that there will be no discrimination during the campaign. “All responsible will be put behind bars”, he said, adding that this proactive initiative aims to curb the rampant theft of essential utilities, ensuring fair distribution and access for all citizens.

Meanwhile, the minister also issued directions to the FIA to take action against human smuggling.

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

The FIA officials submitted a detailed report of the Greece boat tragedy to the interior minister, on which, Naqvi said that all those involved in the boat accident must be brought to justice.

Naqvi also issued directives to take action against the suspects involved in hawala and hundi. He directed the FIA to tighten the noose around those involved in the crime.

