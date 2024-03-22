Three suspects sent to jail in ‘Arabic dress’ case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday sent three suspects Nadeem, Adil Sarwar and Altamash Saqlain to jail in the case of an attack on a girl in Ichhra Bazaar of Lahore for wearing a dress with Arabic words printed on it.

The police produced Nadeem, Adil Sarwar and Altamash Saqlain before the court and sought 14-day remand of the suspects.

The investigation officer said that the investigation was not complete as yet and asked the court to extend in the physical remand of the suspects. The court however sent the suspects to jail and asked the police to produce them after expiry of the remand.

On February 26, a girl wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy reached Ichra Bazar. The situation turned ugly after someone alleged that the girl’s dress was bearing the Quranic verses. However, some shopkeepers defended the girl and sheltered her in a shop.

