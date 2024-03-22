Google brings diverse Ramazan features for Pakistanis

KARACHI: Google brings diverse and distinctive Ramazan features and experiences for Pakistanis to celebrate this holy month, maintain friendships, and spend quality time with their families regardless of their location.

To enhance your cooking abilities through experimentation during Ramazan, enter the dish name, followed by the word “recipe” into Google Search to retrieve a list of recipes that will provide you with ideas and guidance on how to prepare each dish to perfection.

Users can also utilise Google Play to enlighten and get access to religious online lectures and delectable recipes while spending quality time during the holy month.

There has always been a tradition of introducing new looks, whether it be to house decorations, recipes, or fashion. Users can use their phone’s camera to search for any dish that you tried somewhere, as well as the next favorite dress to purchase and wear on Eid-ul-Fitr. Launch the Google Lens application on your mobile device and select the camera icon. Simply capture an image or screenshot, and Google Lens will return with results that are identical or comparable, allowing you to shop from them or find inspiration elsewhere.

During Eid people plan travels to visit relatives living in various cities or towns in order to unite in rejoicing the holidays and foster stronger familial connections. In order to organize your travel, Google Maps provide pertinent data, including the whereabouts of permanent and temporary facilities such as gas stations, vehicle repair shops, mosques, and rest areas; toll rates; and functionalities that enable a much more relaxing road trip.

People can also use Google’s Augmented Reality Qibla Finder to see direction of the Qibla wherever you are in the world. Google has also enabled offline usage and a shortcut to add Qibla Finder to your Android home screen, so you can locate Mecca when you’re on the move.

Google has not only curated a number of unique experiences, but is also assisting you in discovering ways to incorporate your Ramazan interests into the holiday’s traditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024