AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-22

Google brings diverse Ramazan features for Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

KARACHI: Google brings diverse and distinctive Ramazan features and experiences for Pakistanis to celebrate this holy month, maintain friendships, and spend quality time with their families regardless of their location.

To enhance your cooking abilities through experimentation during Ramazan, enter the dish name, followed by the word “recipe” into Google Search to retrieve a list of recipes that will provide you with ideas and guidance on how to prepare each dish to perfection.

Users can also utilise Google Play to enlighten and get access to religious online lectures and delectable recipes while spending quality time during the holy month.

There has always been a tradition of introducing new looks, whether it be to house decorations, recipes, or fashion. Users can use their phone’s camera to search for any dish that you tried somewhere, as well as the next favorite dress to purchase and wear on Eid-ul-Fitr. Launch the Google Lens application on your mobile device and select the camera icon. Simply capture an image or screenshot, and Google Lens will return with results that are identical or comparable, allowing you to shop from them or find inspiration elsewhere.

During Eid people plan travels to visit relatives living in various cities or towns in order to unite in rejoicing the holidays and foster stronger familial connections. In order to organize your travel, Google Maps provide pertinent data, including the whereabouts of permanent and temporary facilities such as gas stations, vehicle repair shops, mosques, and rest areas; toll rates; and functionalities that enable a much more relaxing road trip.

People can also use Google’s Augmented Reality Qibla Finder to see direction of the Qibla wherever you are in the world. Google has also enabled offline usage and a shortcut to add Qibla Finder to your Android home screen, so you can locate Mecca when you’re on the move.

Google has not only curated a number of unique experiences, but is also assisting you in discovering ways to incorporate your Ramazan interests into the holiday’s traditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Google Pakistanis Ramazan

Comments

200 characters

Google brings diverse Ramazan features for Pakistanis

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

‘Election irregularities’: Pakistan expresses desire to address ‘misunderstandings’

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Forex reserves rise by $239m

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

Read more stories