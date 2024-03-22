48 officers: IGP Punjab approves Rs22m educational scholarships

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is ensuring all possible steps to provide best higher education to police employees, in continuation of which, IG Punjab has approved 22 million rupees educational scholarships to 48 police officers for Masters, MPhil and other higher degrees from a well-known private university.

Constables, Head Constables, Junior Clerks, Sub-Inspectors, Police Technical Officers and other rank officers are among the recipients of educational scholarships, who will pursue higher studies in the best disciplines and modern subjects at the University of Management and Technology.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Salah-ud-din said that Punjab Police and University of Management Technology had signed an MOU two months ago for higher education of police employees. Under which police employees have been given scholarships for higher education in Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, Public Policy, Security and Strategic Studies, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Economics and Information Systems etc.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that maximum support from the department would continue to increase the efficiency and educational qualification of police employees. IG Punjab directed DIG welfare to process all applications related to education scholarships on priority basis.

Meanwhile, IG Police Punjab has said that the best health welfare of police employees and their families serving in various districts across the province is among the top priorities and in this regard, all possible support will continue with the best use of available resources.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released 16.5 lakh rupees more to pay the medical expenses of the police employees.

According to the details, PC Rawalpindi sub-inspector Naveed Iqbal was given 5 lakh rupees for the treatment of blood cancer. Constable Abdul Khaliq received 3 lakh rupees for the treatment of various disorders including blood pressure. Sahiwal police’s sub-inspector Nadeem Anwar Asim was given two and a half lakh rupees for cancer treatment. Lahore Police Constable Usman Saeed and Traffic Assistant Asad Aleem were given two and a half lakh rupees each for cancer treatment. Lahore Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Jameel Shahid was given one lakh rupees for spinal surgery. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above funds after the scrutiny of the Welfare Management Committee. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the police employees and their families will continue to receive all possible support in medical expenses and treatment.

