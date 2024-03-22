Punjab Assembly: Opposition leader concerned at allocation of funds for minorities

LAHORE: In a heated session of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar raised concerns over the allocation of funds, particularly noting the absence of a specific budget for minorities despite population growth.

During the budget debate, Malik Ahmad highlighted the discretionary power of the Chief Minister over allocated funds, advocating for transparency and accountability in spending. He proposed reinstating the health card system and allocating resources for Women’s Day Centres, emphasizing the importance of supporting working women.

Furthermore, he demanded a significant portion of the development budget, specifically fifteen percent, to be earmarked for youth in the Skilled Programme, aiming to empower the younger generation.

The session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Zahid Iqbal, faced disruptions as government members objected to the display of PTI’s founder portrait, leading to slogans being exchanged between both sides. The session was temporarily adjourned to restore order, with some government members boycotting the proceedings.

In contrast, ruling party member commended the budget and party leadership, highlighting the historic announcement by Maryam Nawaz of a special ten crore rupees package for Easter. He also addressed concerns regarding the welfare of sanitary workers, proposing measures for their regularization, safety, and insurance.

Opposition member Hafiz Taher Qaisrani voiced concerns about rural South Punjab’s lack of amenities, advocating for the establishment of a cancer hospital in Lahore and improved medical facilities in rural areas.

With over eighteen members participating in the day’s discussions, the session concluded with the agenda set for further deliberation in the following day’s session, scheduled for nine o’clock in the morning on Friday.

