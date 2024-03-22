ECP not authorised to proceed against CM Gandapur, rules PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday ruled that the ECP not authorised to proceed against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The high court issued its written order over the petition of Chief Minister Gandapur against Election Commission’s disqualification notice.

“The Supreme Court has interpreted clause 62-1(f) in Nawaz Sharif case”, court order read. “After the election tribunal established, the Election Commission has not been empowered to proceed,” the order read.

The Election Commission has no authority to act against the petitioner, according to the court order. The sides being issued preliminary notice. The Election Commission’s disqualification notice’s proceeding being declared suspended, the order read.

The PHC Wednesday suspended disqualification proceedings of the ECP against Ali Amin Gandapur. The court issued notices to the parties and summoned their reply.

A bench of the high court comprised Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the petition.