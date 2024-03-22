AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
US takes on Apple in antitrust lawsuit

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice and 15 US states on Thursday sued Apple, alleging it monopolized smartphone markets in the first major antitrust effort against the iPhone maker by the Biden administration.

Apple joins a list of major tech companies sued by US regulators, including Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com across the administrations of both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

The Justice Department, which was also joined by the District of Columbia in the lawsuit, alleges that Apple uses its market power to get more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants.

The civil lawsuit accuses Apple of an illegal monopoly on smartphones maintained by imposing contractual restrictions on, and withholding critical access from, developers.

“This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect,” Apple said in a statement.

