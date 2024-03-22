AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Markets Print 2024-03-22

Japanese rubber futures rebound on stronger domestic equities

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

SINGAPORE/BEIJING: Japanese rubber futures rebounded from earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, driven by a stronger Nikkei that boosted investor confidence, while optimism regarding the country’s economic recovery also lent support.

The rubber contract for August delivery on the Osaka Exchange (OSE) closed up 2.8 yen, or 0.81%, at 349.3 yen ($2.31) per kg. The rubber contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 485 yuan to finish at 14,940 yuan ($2,075.29) per metric ton.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 2.03% higher, notching a record closing high.

Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would continue to support the economy by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions for the time being. The yen strengthened 0.17% against the dollar, reversing some of its significant losses following the BOJ’s policy shift.

Confidence among large Japanese companies rebounded to a three-month high in March, while the service-sector sentiment hit a seven-month high, a Reuters poll showed, indicating growing optimism among businesses for a recovery in Japan.

