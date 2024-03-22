WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 21, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-Mar-24 19-Mar-24 18-Mar-24 15-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10466 0.104572 0.104328 0.104356
Euro 0.81708 0.817147 0.817949 0.817964
Japanese yen 0.0050459 0.00503158 0.0050578
U.K. pound 0.956437 0.955596 0.957065 0.957834
U.S. dollar 0.753486 0.752853 0.750963 0.750977
Algerian dinar 0.0056009 0.0055939 0.00558687 0.005586
Australian dollar 0.491725 0.491538 0.493082 0.493167
Botswana pula 0.0550045 0.054883 0.0551207 0.0551217
Brazilian real 0.150354 0.149536 0.149839 0.150403
Brunei dollar 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152
Canadian dollar 0.554343 0.554585
Chilean peso 0.0007832 0.0007966 0.00079769 0.0007942
Czech koruna 0.0323404 0.0324488 0.0325197
Danish krone 0.109579 0.109684 0.109689
Indian rupee 0.009067 0.0090771 0.00905781 0.0090597
Israeli New Shekel 0.205249 0.205687 0.205578
Korean won 0.0005629 0.0005648 0.00056531 0.0005703
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45275 2.45069 2.44534
Malaysian ringgit 0.158963 0.159233 0.15922 0.159697
Mauritian rupee 0.0162527 0.0163002 0.0162429 0.0162302
Mexican peso 0.0446736 0.0449418
New Zealand dollar 0.455633 0.457283 0.456923 0.458622
Norwegian krone 0.0704529 0.0707781 0.0710009
Omani rial 1.95801 1.95309
Peruvian sol 0.203584 0.203568 0.203848
Philippine peso 0.0135371 0.0135189 0.0135568
Polish zloty 0.188867 0.188846 0.189983 0.190642
Qatari riyal 0.206309
Russian ruble 0.0081633 0.00816416
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200761 0.200257
Singapore dollar 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152
South African rand 0.0395936 0.040004 0.040199
Swedish krona 0.0720172 0.0722712 0.0725953
Swiss franc 0.848285 0.85095 0.851351
Thai baht 0.0208768 0.0208923 0.020885 0.0209694
Trinidadian dollar 0.111709 0.11125 0.111454
U.A.E. dirham 0.204997 0.204483
Uruguayan peso 0.0195551 0.0195619 0.0195292
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
