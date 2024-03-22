WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Mar-24 19-Mar-24 18-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10466 0.104572 0.104328 0.104356 Euro 0.81708 0.817147 0.817949 0.817964 Japanese yen 0.0050459 0.00503158 0.0050578 U.K. pound 0.956437 0.955596 0.957065 0.957834 U.S. dollar 0.753486 0.752853 0.750963 0.750977 Algerian dinar 0.0056009 0.0055939 0.00558687 0.005586 Australian dollar 0.491725 0.491538 0.493082 0.493167 Botswana pula 0.0550045 0.054883 0.0551207 0.0551217 Brazilian real 0.150354 0.149536 0.149839 0.150403 Brunei dollar 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 Canadian dollar 0.554343 0.554585 Chilean peso 0.0007832 0.0007966 0.00079769 0.0007942 Czech koruna 0.0323404 0.0324488 0.0325197 Danish krone 0.109579 0.109684 0.109689 Indian rupee 0.009067 0.0090771 0.00905781 0.0090597 Israeli New Shekel 0.205249 0.205687 0.205578 Korean won 0.0005629 0.0005648 0.00056531 0.0005703 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45275 2.45069 2.44534 Malaysian ringgit 0.158963 0.159233 0.15922 0.159697 Mauritian rupee 0.0162527 0.0163002 0.0162429 0.0162302 Mexican peso 0.0446736 0.0449418 New Zealand dollar 0.455633 0.457283 0.456923 0.458622 Norwegian krone 0.0704529 0.0707781 0.0710009 Omani rial 1.95801 1.95309 Peruvian sol 0.203584 0.203568 0.203848 Philippine peso 0.0135371 0.0135189 0.0135568 Polish zloty 0.188867 0.188846 0.189983 0.190642 Qatari riyal 0.206309 Russian ruble 0.0081633 0.00816416 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200761 0.200257 Singapore dollar 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 South African rand 0.0395936 0.040004 0.040199 Swedish krona 0.0720172 0.0722712 0.0725953 Swiss franc 0.848285 0.85095 0.851351 Thai baht 0.0208768 0.0208923 0.020885 0.0209694 Trinidadian dollar 0.111709 0.11125 0.111454 U.A.E. dirham 0.204997 0.204483 Uruguayan peso 0.0195551 0.0195619 0.0195292 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

