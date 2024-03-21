AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil reverses course amid production growth uncertainty

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, amid uncertainty over production growth and some correction in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.54% at 4,249 ringgit ($901.55) per metric ton, after rising as much as 0.96% earlier in the day.

The contract weakened after the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) reported higher output figures for March 1-20, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, and as rival palm oil on the Dalian exchange gave up most of its gains.

The SPPOMA data showed production for the period was up 22.4%, the trader said, while market awaited wider production data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association for further guidance.

Dalian’s palm oil contract rose 0.7% on Thursday, scaling back from intraday gains of 2.87% which had brought it to its highest level since Dec. 2022.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s soyoil contract rose 1.36% and soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were barely changed.

Palm oil rebounds on strong exports

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

“On the physical side, actually palm demand is not that great. The supply is there, and some places rival oils are comparatively cheaper than palm. To have continuation of upside for CPO (crude palm oil) futures, rival oilseeds have to go higher,” another trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-20 were seen up between 7.4% and 16.3% from the same period last month, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,751-4,859 ringgit per metric ton in the second quarter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil reverses course amid production growth uncertainty

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Read more stories