Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing

KABUL: A suicide bombing in front of a bank killed at least three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan’s...
Reuters Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 01:52pm

KABUL: A suicide bombing in front of a bank killed at least three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan’s Kandahar city on Thursday, local police said.

Three killed in Afghanistan hotel blast

The blast mostly killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.

