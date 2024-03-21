Court rules Robinho must serve gang rape sentence in Brazil

BRASÍLIA: Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho must serve a nine-year rape sentence – imposed on him by an Italian court – in Brazil, judges in Brasilia ruled Wednesday.

The court ruled by nine votes to two in favor of an Italian request that Robinho serve his sentence in his home country after he was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman out celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013.

Lawyers said Robinho, who was not present at Wednesday’s hearing, would remain free pending a possible appeal against the ruling.

Robson de Souza, popularly known as “Robinho,” was convicted by an Italian court in 2017.

The former Brazil international, now 40, was playing for AC Milan at the time of the crime.

His sentence was upheld by Italy’s highest court in 2022, after which Italian prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for him.

He had also lost in the Milan Court of Appeal in 2020.

Brazil does not extradite its nationals, however, and Italy asked that Robinho be made to serve his sentence in his home country instead.

The footballer, who protests his innocence, told Brazilian network TV Record in an interview broadcast Sunday the sex had been “consensual.”

“I never denied it (the encounter). I could have denied it because my DNA was not there, but I’m not a liar.”

He also accused the Italian justice system of “racism.”