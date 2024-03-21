Dastak programme reviewed: Punjab CM orders launch of app, call service

LAHORE: With a view to extending home services to the people of Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to launch an app and call service.

While chairing a review meeting of Dastak programme, here on Wednesday, the CM ordered the authorities concerned to take steps to provide knocking services to the district and administrative departments as soon as possible.

Initially, 10 services of local government and other departments will be made available through “Dastak” app services. People will gradually be able to get more than 100 services of government departments online or by calling.

In the first phase, 10 services are being provided to the people of Lahore at their doorsteps. Citizens will be able to get birth certificate, death certificate, divorce certificate, marriage certificate, domicile, e-stamp, vehicle registration, vehicle transfer, token tax and property tax services at their doorstep. In the next phase, character certificate, police verification, learner driving license, driving license renewal, copy of FIR, duplicate driving license and tenant registration will also be available at the doorstep. The dedicated rider will provide the service of government departments at the citizen’s home.

The CM directed to start registration and training of riders immediately. In future, more than 100 services will be provided through “Dastak” and more than 50 thousand jobs will be created. Citizen by calling 1202 or through Dastak application will be able to get the desired service. The knock rider will reach the concerned citizen’s house and provide the required service.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting on solid waste management in the province, the Punjab CM said that a sustainable system of cleaning every street, neighborhood and road will be implemented in Punjab.

She directed the authorities concerned to present a model mechanism of solid waste management at the earliest. Apart from the new sanitation system, up to 125,000 new jobs will also be created, she said.

