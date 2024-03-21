AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

Implementation of Sikh Marriage Act 2018 proves milestone: Ramesh

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: In order to discuss various proposals regarding the establishment of reconciliation council and appointment of marriage registrar, Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights, Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting in which the topic of Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Act 2018 was discussed in detail.

While giving a detailed briefing on the Act, Research Officer Shoaib Zafar told the participants that necessary amendments can be made in it, but its draft has been completed in all respects so that no problem can arise in the future.

It was agreed that the UC chairman should be selected from the bride's council, the Sikh boy and girl should be at least 18 years of age, while it was decided that a five-member Sangat would make recommendations on any issue between the bride and groom. It was further decided that the couple seeking divorce shall be bound to send a written notice to the Chairman, but both parties shall be required to provide a copy and within 30 days of receiving the notice, the Chairman shall constitute a conciliation committee, if the couple fails within 90 days or If they still fail to reconcile, a certificate will be issued.

Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said that Punjab will become the first province to implement the Sikh Marriage Act and it is hoped that other provinces will follow same. He said that the draft of the Act was presented in the Assembly himself in October 2017 while the Sikh Marriage Act was passed by the Punjab Assembly in March 2018.

The Muslim League (N) government completed its constitutional term in May 2018, but due to political and other reasons, the implementation of the Act was not possible till date. Due to non-registration of marriages, several legal issues arise, including distribution of inherited assets.

Ramesh Singh added that the Act would have to be implemented after approval by the provincial cabinet, while under the Act; Sikh couples would be able to legally register their marriages and would be allowed to file for divorce along with registration.

Ramesh Arora said that if a couple decides to separate, there is no legal procedure available, but various Gurdwaras in Punjab will be registered to conduct marriages of Sikh couples and those under the age of 18 will not be able to tie the knot while the marriage will take place according to the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism.

Ramesh Singh clarified that the couple will fill the Anand Karaj form and submits it to the authorized registrar within 30 days of their marriage. The Anand Karaj Registrar or Union Council offices will keep a record of all marriages, but by making necessary amendments to the Act, it should be approved by the cabinet soon.

At the end of the meeting, all the members conveyed their consent to the provincial minister and vowed that this would be an important milestone for the Sikh community. Members of PSGPC, Head Grantees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib and Peshawar besides MPA Sania Ashir, MPA Baba Philbos and Deputy Secretary Minority Affairs Ayesha Yasin specially participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ramesh Singh Arora Sikh Marriage Act 2018

Comments

200 characters

Implementation of Sikh Marriage Act 2018 proves milestone: Ramesh

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories