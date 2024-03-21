WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 20, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Mar-24 18-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 14-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104572 0.104328 0.104356 0.104178
Euro 0.817147 0.817949 0.817964 0.818612
Japanese yen 0.0050459 0.0050316 0.0050578 0.0050762
U.K. pound 0.955596 0.957065 0.957834 0.959818
U.S. dollar 0.752853 0.750963 0.750977 0.749302
Algerian dinar 0.0055939 0.0055869 0.005586 0.0055774
Australian dollar 0.491538 0.493082 0.493167 0.495738
Botswana pula 0.054883 0.0551207 0.0551217 0.0552985
Brazilian real 0.149839 0.150403 0.150577
Brunei dollar 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117
Canadian dollar 0.554546
Chilean peso 0.0007966 0.0007977 0.0007942 0.0007897
Czech koruna 0.0323404 0.0324488 0.0325197 0.032519
Danish krone 0.109579 0.109684 0.109689 0.109781
Indian rupee 0.0090771 0.0090578 0.0090597 0.0090418
Israeli New Shekel 0.205249 0.205687 0.205578 0.206704
Korean won 0.0005648 0.0005653 0.0005703 0.0005708
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45069 2.44534 2.44152
Malaysian ringgit 0.159233 0.15922 0.159697 0.159834
Mauritian rupee 0.0163002 0.0162429 0.0162302 0.0162393
Mexican peso 0.0449418 0.0448899
New Zealand dollar 0.457283 0.456923 0.458622 0.462132
Norwegian krone 0.0710009 0.0713886
Omani rial 1.95309 1.94877
Peruvian sol 0.203568 0.203848 0.204169
Philippine peso 0.0135371 0.0135189 0.0135568 0.0135258
Polish zloty 0.188846 0.189983 0.190642 0.191231
Qatari riyal 0.205852
Russian ruble 0.0081633 0.0081642
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200761 0.200257 0.199814
Singapore dollar 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117
South African rand 0.0395936 0.040004 0.040199 0.0402372
Swedish krona 0.0720172 0.0722712 0.0725953 0.0729312
Swiss franc 0.848285 0.85095 0.851351 0.852642
Thai baht 0.0208923 0.020885 0.0209694 0.0210024
Trinidadian dollar 0.11125 0.111454 0.111151
U.A.E. dirham 0.204483 0.20403
Uruguayan peso 0.0195619 0.0195292 0.019511
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments