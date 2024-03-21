AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Mar-24      18-Mar-24      15-Mar-24      14-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104572       0.104328       0.104356       0.104178
Euro                             0.817147       0.817949       0.817964       0.818612
Japanese yen                    0.0050459      0.0050316      0.0050578      0.0050762
U.K. pound                       0.955596       0.957065       0.957834       0.959818
U.S. dollar                      0.752853       0.750963       0.750977       0.749302
Algerian dinar                  0.0055939      0.0055869       0.005586      0.0055774
Australian dollar                0.491538       0.493082       0.493167       0.495738
Botswana pula                    0.054883      0.0551207      0.0551217      0.0552985
Brazilian real                   0.149839       0.150403       0.150577
Brunei dollar                    0.561789       0.561132        0.56152       0.562117
Canadian dollar                                                0.554546
Chilean peso                    0.0007966      0.0007977      0.0007942      0.0007897
Czech koruna                    0.0323404      0.0324488      0.0325197       0.032519
Danish krone                     0.109579       0.109684       0.109689       0.109781
Indian rupee                    0.0090771      0.0090578      0.0090597      0.0090418
Israeli New Shekel               0.205249       0.205687       0.205578       0.206704
Korean won                      0.0005648      0.0005653      0.0005703      0.0005708
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45069        2.44534                       2.44152
Malaysian ringgit                0.159233        0.15922       0.159697       0.159834
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163002      0.0162429      0.0162302      0.0162393
Mexican peso                                   0.0449418      0.0448899
New Zealand dollar               0.457283       0.456923       0.458622       0.462132
Norwegian krone                                0.0710009      0.0713886
Omani rial                        1.95309                       1.94877
Peruvian sol                     0.203568       0.203848       0.204169
Philippine peso                 0.0135371      0.0135189      0.0135568      0.0135258
Polish zloty                     0.188846       0.189983       0.190642       0.191231
Qatari riyal                                                   0.205852
Russian ruble                   0.0081633      0.0081642
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200761       0.200257                      0.199814
Singapore dollar                 0.561789       0.561132        0.56152       0.562117
South African rand              0.0395936       0.040004       0.040199      0.0402372
Swedish krona                   0.0720172      0.0722712      0.0725953      0.0729312
Swiss franc                      0.848285        0.85095       0.851351       0.852642
Thai baht                       0.0208923       0.020885      0.0209694      0.0210024
Trinidadian dollar                0.11125       0.111454       0.111151
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204483                       0.20403
Uruguayan peso                  0.0195619      0.0195292       0.019511
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories