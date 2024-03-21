WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Mar-24 18-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 14-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104572 0.104328 0.104356 0.104178 Euro 0.817147 0.817949 0.817964 0.818612 Japanese yen 0.0050459 0.0050316 0.0050578 0.0050762 U.K. pound 0.955596 0.957065 0.957834 0.959818 U.S. dollar 0.752853 0.750963 0.750977 0.749302 Algerian dinar 0.0055939 0.0055869 0.005586 0.0055774 Australian dollar 0.491538 0.493082 0.493167 0.495738 Botswana pula 0.054883 0.0551207 0.0551217 0.0552985 Brazilian real 0.149839 0.150403 0.150577 Brunei dollar 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117 Canadian dollar 0.554546 Chilean peso 0.0007966 0.0007977 0.0007942 0.0007897 Czech koruna 0.0323404 0.0324488 0.0325197 0.032519 Danish krone 0.109579 0.109684 0.109689 0.109781 Indian rupee 0.0090771 0.0090578 0.0090597 0.0090418 Israeli New Shekel 0.205249 0.205687 0.205578 0.206704 Korean won 0.0005648 0.0005653 0.0005703 0.0005708 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45069 2.44534 2.44152 Malaysian ringgit 0.159233 0.15922 0.159697 0.159834 Mauritian rupee 0.0163002 0.0162429 0.0162302 0.0162393 Mexican peso 0.0449418 0.0448899 New Zealand dollar 0.457283 0.456923 0.458622 0.462132 Norwegian krone 0.0710009 0.0713886 Omani rial 1.95309 1.94877 Peruvian sol 0.203568 0.203848 0.204169 Philippine peso 0.0135371 0.0135189 0.0135568 0.0135258 Polish zloty 0.188846 0.189983 0.190642 0.191231 Qatari riyal 0.205852 Russian ruble 0.0081633 0.0081642 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200761 0.200257 0.199814 Singapore dollar 0.561789 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117 South African rand 0.0395936 0.040004 0.040199 0.0402372 Swedish krona 0.0720172 0.0722712 0.0725953 0.0729312 Swiss franc 0.848285 0.85095 0.851351 0.852642 Thai baht 0.0208923 0.020885 0.0209694 0.0210024 Trinidadian dollar 0.11125 0.111454 0.111151 U.A.E. dirham 0.204483 0.20403 Uruguayan peso 0.0195619 0.0195292 0.019511 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

