KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.48 281.12 AED 75.57 76.30
EURO 300.78 303.67 SAR 73.84 74.53
GBP 352.21 355.52 INTERBANK 278.40 278.60
JPY 1.81 1.85
=========================================================================
