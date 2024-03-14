Lu to brief US House panel on Pak ties

Islamabad: The US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, will brief the House Subcommittee on ties with Pakistan in the wake of the February 8 general elections.

The United States House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will convene a hearing on “Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship” on Wednesday, March 20th.

The committee has invited Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department as a witness, to explain about the prospects of US-Pakistan ties in the wake of the February 8 elections with “the US Observations”.

The United States and some other Western countries have been urging Pakistan to investigate the allegations of fraud in the elections.

Donald Lu is the top US diplomat, named by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in the cipher controversy.

