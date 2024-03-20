AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends losses

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 08:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and commentary.

Dubai’s benchmark index advanced 0.4%, lifted by gains in real estate, utilities and finance with Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, rising 1.1% and Emaar Development climbing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up for a third straight session and ended 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and a 1.4% gain in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down 0.5% after a sixth straight session of gains with almost all sectors in the negative territory.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, dropped 1.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co slid 2.7%.

Among other losers, the kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank and oil major Saudi Aramco shed 0.9% and 0.6% respectively.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends slide

The Qatari benchmark index fell for a second consecutive session and ended 0.2% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Baladna slipped 4.3% and Qatar Gas Transport dropped 2.8%, while the region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank gained 0.1%.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates unchanged in a meeting later on Wednesday, with the market’s attention on policymakers’ updated economic and interest rate projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated for a fourth straight session and ended 0.3% lower, dragged down by losses in finance, materials, industry and communication sectors.

E-Finance dropped 5.3% and El Sewedy Electric slipped 1.6%.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     dropped 0.5% to 12,739
 KUWAIT           was up 0.1% to 8,081
 QATAR            fell 0.2% to 10,203
 EGYPT            lost 0.3% to 28,589
 BAHRAIN          gained 0.6% to 2,048
 OMAN             fell 0.5% to 4,809
 ABU DHABI        up 0.1% to 9,269
 DUBAI            rose 0.4% to 4,291
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends losses

‘Difficult, but necessary’: analysts weigh in on future with IMF

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Read more stories