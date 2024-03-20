AIRLINK 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.5%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.7%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
FFL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HBL 108.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
HUBC 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.39%)
KOSM 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.24%)
MLCF 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
OGDC 124.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.01%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.1%)
PPL 111.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.23%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SNGP 63.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.74%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.33%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 6,795 Increased By 43.9 (0.65%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 149.4 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,944 Increased By 441.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,840 Increased By 119 (0.55%)
Asia stocks shaky ahead of Fed, yen hits 4-month low

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares were hesitant on Wednesday on concerns the Federal Reserve could signal a slower path of rate cuts this year, while the yen plumbed a fresh four-month low on expectations that policy in Japan will remain accommodative for a while longer.

Tokyo’s Nikkei is closed for a holiday in Japan, but the yen’s weakness lifted Nikkei futures by 0.6%, a day after the Bank of Japan ended years of negative interest rates in a well-telegraphed move.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.2%.

Australia’s resources heavy shares was 0.3% higher, while China’s blue chips slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.5%.

China’s central bank left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected.

The dollar gained 0.2% to 151.16 yen, a fresh four-month high, and moved closer to the 152 level that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene to stem the currency’s slide in late 2022.

It slumped about 1.1% overnight. While Japan’s historic shift away from negative interest rates and massive stimulus ushered in a new era of economic policy for the nation, analysts expect the BOJ’s monetary normalisation to proceed at a glacial pace.

That has meant an extended lifespan for the popular carry trades where investors borrow yen to buy higher yielding currencies.

Asian markets mixed as Japan hikes interest rates

“On currencies, it is clear that the BOJ tightening has done nothing to shake a belief in carry,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

With BOJ out of the way, focus is now squarely on the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome later in the day where the risk is the new economic projections - the dot plot - could signal just two interest rate cuts, down from three, or a later start to the policy easing.

Ruskin expects the dot plot and the message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the post-meeting press conference to err on the slightly hawkish side, which would be positive for the US dollar.

“It is doubtful that Powell will do anything to dent US led risk sufficiently to warrant a rethink on carry that has centered on short yen, versus long high yielding Latam.”

Markets have pushed back the timing for the first Fed cut to June, and maybe even July, due to recent data showing inflation has remained sticky.

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed would also debate about the level of neutral rate.

The bank estimates the long-run neutral rate to be at the 3.25-3.5% range, higher than the widely thought 2-2.5%.

A slew of European Central Bank officials including Christine Lagarde will be speaking later in the day.

Some officials have endorsed June as the likely month to start discussing ECB rate cuts. In the foreign exchange market, the euro and the Australian dollar gained new ground on the yen.

The euro hit 164.34 yen, the highest since 2008, while the Aussie fetched 98.72 yen, just a notch below a nine-year high.

Oil prices retreated from multi-month highs on a strong dollar. Brent eased 0.2% to $87.19 a barrel, while US crude lost 0.4% to $83.18 per barrel.

Gold prices were steady at $2,156.08 per ounce, some distance away from the record high of $2194.99 hit earlier this month.

Deutsche Bank asian shares

