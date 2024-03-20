AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-20

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that the existing number of excisable goods is excessive and should be abolished on items generating insignificant revenue.

Sources told Business Recorder that the IMF has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to raise excise duty on luxury goods. The FBR should also apply the same rate of excise on all locally manufactured cigarettes, regardless of whether the manufacturer is local or foreign. The FBR should tax e-cigarettes in a similar way to tobacco, given equivalent internality, sources quoted IMF’s recommendation to the FBR.

Sources said that the presently excise duty is levied on a range of goods, including tobacco, aerated drinks, motor cars, cement, telecommunication services, and petroleum and natural gas products.

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

IMF has recommended rationalising the system of excises, and reducing the spectrum of excises to only those that address negative externalities with respect to health effects and environmental damage, with the level of excises scaled better to the quantified level of externalities. This reform element must take into account the potential revenue losses from eliminating selected excises.

Sources said that the excise rates for fuel products and tobacco items were increased substantially particularly those with negative externalities and inelastic demands such as tobacco and fossil fuel, notwithstanding the fact that the present number of excisable goods is excessive and should in the medium term be rationalized to eliminate those that generate insignificant revenue.

Sources said that the government should apply the “DPL tax” to any kind of machinery inputs that pollute and eliminate the accelerated depreciation to alternate energy projects, sources quoted IMF recommendation.

The FBR should increase border control to avoid smuggling of oil derivatives, especially from sensitive areas.

In the medium term, once revenue has increased, reduce the number of items taxed by eliminating excise duty that have none of the following features: (i); Negative externalities; (ii); large revenue potential; (iii); very inelastic demand or luxury aspects, sources said.

The FBR should progressively raise excise duty luxury goods such as yachts, sources referred to the IMF recommendation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF FBR

Comments

200 characters

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories