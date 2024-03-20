AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Pakistan attaches great value to its ties with Bahrain: President

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture, and history.

He highlighted the need to translate the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. The Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Abdul Qader, was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting Commander, the president said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be further, strengthened in the areas of mutual interest. He stated that it was his firm belief that Pakistan would grow stronger as it had immense potential to become a prosperous country.

During the meeting, the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain felicitated the president on assuming the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Pakistan would move forward under his leadership. He said that both countries enjoyed excellent defence cooperation and expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of the armed forces of Pakistan. He also reiterated Bahrain’s continued support to Pakistan.

General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa extended an invitation to the president to visit Bahrain.

The president thanked the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain for his visit and felicitations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari bilateral relations Pakistan and Bahrain Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa

