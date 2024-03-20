AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
ECP issues list of candidates for by-election in KP

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates for by-election on the vacant National Assembly constituencies NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 D.I. Khan and the Provincial Assembly constituency PK-91 Kohat.

Polling in these constituencies will be held on April 21, 2024, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be made on March 21, 2024 and appeals against the approval or rejection could be filed till March 25, 2024, which will be decided till March 28, 2024 and revised list of candidates will be released on the same day.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 29 and the final list of candidates along with their electoral symbol will be issued on March 30, 2024.

Polling in NA-8 and PK-22 Bajaur was postponed due to the murder of an independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan while NA-44 D.I. Khan was vacated by the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, who had have won both the elections of National and Provincial Assembly.

Polling in the provincial assembly constituency PK-91 was also postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Eight (8) candidates including Syed Akhundzada Chitan of PPP, Shahabuddin Khan (PML-N), Sahibzada Haroon Rashid (JI), Gul Zafar Khan (PTI), Rahimdad Khan and Mubarak Zeb have filed nomination papers on NA-8 while 12 candidates have filed nominations on by-election for NA-44 D.I. Khan.

Aspiring candidates from NA-44 D.I. Khan include Akhtar Saeed Khan, Ambar Malik, Javed Imran, Zameer Hussain Bukhari, Zia-ur-Rehman son of Mufti Mehmood, Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi, Obaid-ur-Rehman son of Mufti Mehmood, Azizullah Alizai, Farhan Afzal Malik, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur (brother of Ali Amin Gandapur), Mubashir Ali Kundi and Mohammad Arsalan Aziz.

Similarly, a total of 17 candidates have filed nominations on PK-22 Bajaur, which include Aurangzeb Khan, Lali Shah, Sirajuddin, Abdullah, Hayatullah, Shah Naseer Khan, Mohammad Imran, Gul Dad Khan, Muamber Khan, Gul Munir, Noor Shah, Laiq Zada, Ijaz Khan, Mubarak Zeb, Abid Khan, Farman Ullah and Hidayatullah.

Fifteen candidates have filed nominations on PK-91 Kohat include Iqbal Din, Saifullah Khan, Mohammad Zahir, Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Rehman, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Masuad, Dilbar Khan, Daud Shah, Sofia Bano, Imtiaz Shahid, Akbar Khan, Naseebullah Durrani, Bismillah Khan and Fawad Khan.

