Partly cloudy weather forecast

KARACHI: Amidst the sacred observance of Ramazan, residents brace for soaring temperatures as the city’s weather intensifies, reaching its peak for the season on Tuesday.

Temperatures in several parts of Sindh and Balochistan soared to highs of the season, as Chhor and Mithi saw 40 Celsius, each, the Met Office said.

It was followed by Hyderabad, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Tando Jam at 39, each and Mirpurkhas, Sakrand, Sibi, Thatta and Karachi at 38, each.

The Met expected fair skies to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday in the city with maximum temperature ranging to 36 Celsius and humidity to 70 percent.

