Markets Print 2024-03-20

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 19, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Mar-24      15-Mar-24      14-Mar-24      13-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104328       0.104356       0.104178        0.10419
Euro                             0.817949       0.817964       0.818612       0.819803
Japanese yen                    0.0050316      0.0050578      0.0050762      0.0050819
U.K. pound                       0.957065       0.957834       0.959818       0.959909
U.S. dollar                      0.750963       0.750977       0.749302       0.749431
Algerian dinar                  0.0055869       0.005586      0.0055774      0.0055757
Australian dollar                0.493082       0.493167       0.495738       0.495674
Botswana pula                   0.0551207      0.0551217      0.0552985      0.0551581
Brazilian real                   0.150403       0.150577       0.150497
Brunei dollar                    0.561132        0.56152       0.562117       0.562551
Canadian dollar                                 0.554546       0.556288
Chilean peso                    0.0007977      0.0007942      0.0007897      0.0007765
Czech koruna                    0.0324488      0.0325197       0.032519      0.0324443
Danish krone                     0.109684       0.109689       0.109781       0.109932
Indian rupee                    0.0090578      0.0090597      0.0090418      0.0090399
Israeli New Shekel               0.205687       0.205578       0.206704       0.204763
Korean won                      0.0005653      0.0005703      0.0005708      0.0005716
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44534                       2.44152        2.44194
Malaysian ringgit                 0.15922       0.159697       0.159834       0.159981
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162429      0.0162302      0.0162393      0.0162403
Mexican peso                    0.0449418      0.0448899       0.044842
New Zealand dollar               0.456923       0.458622       0.462132        0.46075
Norwegian krone                 0.0710009      0.0713886      0.0714084
Omani rial                                       1.94877        1.94911
Peruvian sol                     0.203848       0.204169       0.204483
Philippine peso                 0.0135189      0.0135568      0.0135258      0.0135276
Polish zloty                     0.189983       0.190642       0.191231       0.190845
Qatari riyal                                    0.205852       0.205888
Russian ruble                   0.0081642
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200257                      0.199814       0.199848
Singapore dollar                 0.561132        0.56152       0.562117       0.562551
South African rand               0.040004       0.040199      0.0402372      0.0400907
Swedish krona                   0.0722712      0.0725953      0.0729312      0.0732424
Swiss franc                       0.85095       0.851351       0.852642       0.854052
Thai baht                        0.020885      0.0209694      0.0210024      0.0209972
Trinidadian dollar               0.111454       0.111151       0.110966
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204483                       0.20403       0.204066
Uruguayan peso                  0.0195292       0.019511      0.0193947
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

