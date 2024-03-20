WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 14-Mar-24 13-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104328 0.104356 0.104178 0.10419 Euro 0.817949 0.817964 0.818612 0.819803 Japanese yen 0.0050316 0.0050578 0.0050762 0.0050819 U.K. pound 0.957065 0.957834 0.959818 0.959909 U.S. dollar 0.750963 0.750977 0.749302 0.749431 Algerian dinar 0.0055869 0.005586 0.0055774 0.0055757 Australian dollar 0.493082 0.493167 0.495738 0.495674 Botswana pula 0.0551207 0.0551217 0.0552985 0.0551581 Brazilian real 0.150403 0.150577 0.150497 Brunei dollar 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117 0.562551 Canadian dollar 0.554546 0.556288 Chilean peso 0.0007977 0.0007942 0.0007897 0.0007765 Czech koruna 0.0324488 0.0325197 0.032519 0.0324443 Danish krone 0.109684 0.109689 0.109781 0.109932 Indian rupee 0.0090578 0.0090597 0.0090418 0.0090399 Israeli New Shekel 0.205687 0.205578 0.206704 0.204763 Korean won 0.0005653 0.0005703 0.0005708 0.0005716 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44534 2.44152 2.44194 Malaysian ringgit 0.15922 0.159697 0.159834 0.159981 Mauritian rupee 0.0162429 0.0162302 0.0162393 0.0162403 Mexican peso 0.0449418 0.0448899 0.044842 New Zealand dollar 0.456923 0.458622 0.462132 0.46075 Norwegian krone 0.0710009 0.0713886 0.0714084 Omani rial 1.94877 1.94911 Peruvian sol 0.203848 0.204169 0.204483 Philippine peso 0.0135189 0.0135568 0.0135258 0.0135276 Polish zloty 0.189983 0.190642 0.191231 0.190845 Qatari riyal 0.205852 0.205888 Russian ruble 0.0081642 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200257 0.199814 0.199848 Singapore dollar 0.561132 0.56152 0.562117 0.562551 South African rand 0.040004 0.040199 0.0402372 0.0400907 Swedish krona 0.0722712 0.0725953 0.0729312 0.0732424 Swiss franc 0.85095 0.851351 0.852642 0.854052 Thai baht 0.020885 0.0209694 0.0210024 0.0209972 Trinidadian dollar 0.111454 0.111151 0.110966 U.A.E. dirham 0.204483 0.20403 0.204066 Uruguayan peso 0.0195292 0.019511 0.0193947 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024